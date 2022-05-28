If you've ever pretended to be a mermaid while playing in the pool when you were a kid, then I've got some exciting news for you.

Toronto is getting a massive mermaid costume party next month where you can live out your childhood dreams of being half human, half sea creature.

The annual Mermaid Ball is set to transform all three floors of the Drake Hotel into an immersive under the sea party.

Each floor of the hotel will have its own theme of music, decor and performances.

The Sky Yard will be transformed into a beach, the Lounge will transport you to an under the sea adventure while the Underground will take you into a dark underwater lair.

Celebrate Pride month and summer by getting dressed in some of your best beach gear for the annual underwater party.

While costumes for the party are encouraged, it isn't mandatory to get dressed up as the mythical creature.

The Mermaid Ball is set to take over the Drake Hotel on June 10.

Tickets to the event are priced starting at $37.

If you want to live out another chilhood dream, check out the World of Barbie expereince as it stops in Toronto this summer.