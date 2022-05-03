If you're a fan of Marvel or DC, then get excited because comic shops in Toronto are giving out free comic books this weekend.

Known as Free Comic Book Day, every year on the first Saturday of May, participating independent comic book specialty shops around the world give away comic books to anyone who enters their store.

The event encourages both first-time comic book readers and comic enthusiasts to flock down to their local comic shops to find a huge selection of free titles that span a broad range. The diverse range of titles proves that there's a book for everyone.

Various local independent comic book shops around Toronto will be participating in the annual event, with a few hosting events in store too.

A few locations participating in Toronto's Free Comic Book Day include Silver Snail, The Beguiling, Excalibur Comics, and Red Nails II.

Whether it be your first or fiftieth comic, mark your calendars for May 7 to get your hands on a free comic book this weekend.

Make sure to use the store locator to see which independent comic shop locations near you are participating this year.