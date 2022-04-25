Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do in toronto this week

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto this week are all about art festivals and exhibits.

Check out a documentary about the Yorkville Swindler at the Hot Docs Festival or explore the city to find exhibits that are a part of the CONTACT Photography Festival.

With so many things to do all over the city, there's an event for everyone.

Lead photo by

Frida Orupabo, Woman with snake for CONTACT Photography Festival

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting a massive new Filipino street festival this summer

You can watch concerts and comedy shows floating on the Humber River this summer

Massive nightly fireworks display returns to Niagara Falls this spring

Canada's most famous tugboat is coming to Toronto this summer

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is getting a massive book and magazine festival this spring

15 things to do in Toronto this week