Documentary about Yorkville Swindler is getting its world premiere in Toronto

Netflix has recently produced a couple of films and tv series about con artists scamming their way into high society. With the likes of Anna Delvey and Simon Leviev, their stories have become cautionary tales about seemingly trustworthy people.

Toronto has actually had its own serial con artist, way before Jackson Luu came onto the scene, and you can watch a documentary about the city's original con artist as it premieres at this year's Hot Docs Festival.

Albert Allan Rosenberg has been coined as the Yorkville Swindler, scamming his way into high society over the years, ultimately getting arrested in 2013.

If you asked anyone who "knew" Rosenberg, they would say he was a charming billionaire who had a taste of the finer things in life, a merchant banker with holdings around the world, and even a Swiss baron, but all of this was false.

The con artist had tricked a Toronto woman into marrying him and used her life savings to fund the lavish lifestyle he always wanted to live.

In the documentary, Rosenberg explains his motives for these actions, talking to some of the victims that fell for his schemes time and time again. Not only will his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend be making an appearance, but one of his own daughters will also be sharing her side of the story.

The Talented Mr. Rosenberg is set to make its world premiere during the Hot Docs Festival. There are two screenings available, the first being on May 1 at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema and the second on May 5 at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

There's also an option to stream the film online for those who want to watch it from the comfort of their own home.