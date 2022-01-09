This is what's happening with the massive Toronto lights festival this winter

From holiday light festivals to Winter Lights Exhibition at Ontario Place there are a ton of places to check out light festivals in Toronto. Unfortunately, the Toronto Light Festival won't be an option this year as it's been cancelled.

Held at the historic Distillery District, the light festival will not be returning for the second year in a row due to restrictions.

Toronto Light Festival normally brings local and international arts together to install their massive light sculptures around the Distillery District, lighting up the neighbourhood.

Although the festival takes place during the coldest months of the year, visitors are generally eager to bundle up and brace the cold to check out some of the interactive installations.

If you still want to check out some light sculptures this winter, the Festival of Cool returns on Jan. 19 through Feb. 13 and will illuminate the waterfront with sculptures from the Nordic Lights exhibit by Fjord Studio in Olso, Norway.