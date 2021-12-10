Niagara Falls is getting a massive fireworks display for New Year's Eve 2022

Fireworks at Niagara Falls are back to ring in 2022.

Watching the fireworks display to celebrate the new year is an annual tradition and Niagara Falls is getting a massive fireworks show to celebrate the new year.

And it's not just for one night but for every night between Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

The fireworks show will start at 10:00 p.m. every night from Dec. 26 through the end of the year. On New Year's Eve, there will be two shows, one at 9:00 p.m. then at midnight to ring in 2022.

Before you head out to catch the fireworks, take a stop by the OPG Winter Festival of Lights. There are over 75 light displays for you to explore in and around popular tourists areas by the Falls.

If Niagara Falls is too much of a trek for you, no worries as Toronto is hosting its annual fireworks show at the waterfront this year.