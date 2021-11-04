This is how people are celebrating Diwali in and around Toronto

Diwali in Toronto in 2021 takes on special significance as people emerge out of months of lockdown and look for the light at the end of the tunnel.

Diwali is a five-day festival and a major event for Hindus, Jains and Sikhs.

It comes from the Sanskrit word dipavali meaning "row of lights" and symbolizes the victory of light over darkness — something we could all use these days.

The dates vary year to year, based on the lunar calendar. This year, the third day of the festival, traditionally the main day of celebration, is Nov. 4.

In Brampton, which has one of the largest South Asian populations in Canada, the festival takes on renewed importance. This time last year, Brampton was stuck in a lockdown.

"This is that light at the end of the tunnel, something to celebrate," Brampton resident, Nadia Narine told CBC.

As celebrations for Diwali and Bandi Chhor-Divas take place across our community, today signifies the triumph of light over darkness and the start of new beginnings.



Celebrating Diwali traditionally involves buying gold for good fortune, spending time with friends and family, exchanging sweets, eating feasts, enjoying fireworks and offering prayers.

In Brampton, celebrations will be happening across the city — fireworks are permitted in Brampton on Diwali. The ABC Annual Diwali Gala with music, food and dance is on Nov. 13 and a dance party planned on Nov. 5 in nearby Mississauga.

In Toronto, there are many ways to celebrate.

On Nov. 6, Telugu Alliances of Canada is holding Deepavali celebrations with food stalls, a fashion show and cultural programs at the Railside Pavilion.

TACA Diwali 2021 In East Side Toronto

For those who love dancing, Adda Bistro is hosting a Diwali Bollywood Party with a DJ on Nov. 6.

If you just want to celebrate with some sweet Indian treats, Indian Bakeries across the city have traditional amrati, besan burfi, Jalebi, ladoo, milk cakes, Ras malai and Gulab jamun.

Rajdhani Sweets and Restaurant has authentic sweets for the holiday.

Of course, Toronto has plenty of great Indian restaurants for a night out.

If you are willing to take a drive, Niagara Falls — both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls — will be illuminated in gold on Nov 4 from 10:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in celebration of Diwali.