An old Kellogg cereal factory in Ontario is transforming into a Christmas market

It's time to decorate the tree, put up lights and start wrapping gifts because the winter holidays are finally here. This holiday season has seen an influx of holiday markets and Ontario just got another one.

An old cereal factory near Toronto is transforming its grounds into a Christmas market next month.

Located in London, Merry Market is just under a two hours drive west of the city.

The old Kellogg cereal factory is transforming into a Christmas Land full of twinkly lights, decorated trees, and festive decor.

The market will be split into two parts, with the outdoor Winter Village, where you can find vendors and food trucks to grab a bite or sip from while you shop, and the indoor Twinkle Town to find holiday-themed treats and gifts from local vendors.

Just like the Distillery Winter Village, there will be a tree lighting ceremony on opening weekend. The 35-foot tall Christmas tree will be decked out in lights and Kellog cereal-inspired ornaments.

After you've shopped around the markets, make sure to check out the ice sculptures and the big red phone booth decked out in festive decor.

The Christmas market runs on select days starting Dec. 2 through Dec. 19. Admission is $5 for the whole weekend.