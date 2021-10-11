Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
niagara falls christmas market 2021

Niagara Falls is getting a Christmas Market

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The winter holidays are coming up and that means the resurgence of building snowmen, sipping hot chocolate, and Christmas Markets. 

Christmas Markets have become a staple holiday event and there's a holiday market opening in Niagara Falls next month.

The Niagara Falls Christmas Market is set to return to the falls in November.

Just like the Toronto Christmas Market at The Distillery District, the market will be full of local vendors selling handmade goods and treats.

The market will also have multiple activities and do including interactive art displays, fire pits to roast marshmallows and live entertainment.

Some of the interactive art displays that will be featured include glow swings, a huge interactive piano and LED seesaws.

The Niagara Falls Christmas market is set to return nightly from Nov. 13 through Dec. 22.

Lead photo by

Suhail Akhtar

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Niagara Falls is getting a Christmas Market

Fan Expo returns to Toronto this month but things will look a lot different this year

Pumpkin parades are returning to Toronto this year

Toronto is getting a drive-thru lights festival for the winter holidays

15 things to do in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend 2021

Toronto is getting a new park and outdoor market

There's a huge winter festival coming to Canada's Wonderland

Niagara Falls announces details for unreal holiday lights festival starting next month