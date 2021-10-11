Niagara Falls is getting a Christmas Market

The winter holidays are coming up and that means the resurgence of building snowmen, sipping hot chocolate, and Christmas Markets.

Christmas Markets have become a staple holiday event and there's a holiday market opening in Niagara Falls next month.

The Niagara Falls Christmas Market is set to return to the falls in November.

Just like the Toronto Christmas Market at The Distillery District, the market will be full of local vendors selling handmade goods and treats.

The market will also have multiple activities and do including interactive art displays, fire pits to roast marshmallows and live entertainment.

Some of the interactive art displays that will be featured include glow swings, a huge interactive piano and LED seesaws.

The Niagara Falls Christmas market is set to return nightly from Nov. 13 through Dec. 22.