Fan Expo returns to Toronto this month but things will look a lot different this year

Comic book and cosplay enthusiasts have rejoiced since the announcement of Fan Expo Canada returning to Toronto later this month but this year the event will be looking a bit different.

The beloved convention will be much smaller than usual, cutting down capacity limits but will also be changing the way you can meet your favourite comic book and movie characters.

This year, Fan Expo Canada will be taking safety precautions when you get a photo op. There will be plexiglass barriers available as an option to celebrities during their photo ops.

It's a personal preference to each celebrity whether they choose to use it or not. You'll be notified in advance if the plexiglass barrier will be used during your photo op.

Just like the preference of the plexiglasses barrier, if the situation doesn't meet your photo op standards, you'll be able to request a refund before entering the booth to have your photo taken.

There will also be other rules to be followed for the photo.

You'll only be able to wait in line with friends who are joining your photo so your other friends will have to wait somewhere else.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to do any fun poses or hug your favourite character during the photo. You'll be asked to stand on a marked spot and respect the barrier that may exist between you and your favourite celebrity.

This year, you'll also be able to purchase your photo online and not in person at the convention.

Worth noting is there have been a lot of celebrities cancelling last minute so consider yourself warned before purchasing tickets.

Fan Expo Canada is set to return Oct. 22 through Oct. 24 at the Metro Convention Centre.