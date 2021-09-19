Major Toronto road to be closed for a huge street party next weekend

Toronto's ActiveTO program has shut down major roads around the city for the duration of the summer and now the city will be closing a major road for a huge street festival.

ActiveArtsTO will shut down a portion of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Windemere Avenue and Strachan Avenue next Sunday for a massive street festival.

The festival will be closing 5 km of the major road and will be filled with pop-up art installations, sport, music, and dance demos, a roller-skating party, and more. There will also be a DJ to keep the party going.

ActiveArtsTO celebrates recreation, cultural animation, and community engagement.

With a ton of different activities, there's something for the entire family to do.

Visitors are also encouraged to walk, run, bike, or skate the 5 km trail.

Admission to the street festival is free and no tickets or reservation is required.

The event takes place on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.