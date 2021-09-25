Radar
Toronto's most interesting street is getting its first-ever festival

Toronto is known for its lively art scene and celebrating art in all its forms from huge film festivals to multiple-day art street festivals.

There's a new festival coming to the city next month that will be held on one of Toronto's most interesting streets.

Geary Art Crawl will shut down a portion of Geary Avenue between Ossington and Dufferin next month for its first-ever two-day art and culture street festival.

The festival will be filled with art installations, food trucks, live performances by local artists, a scavenger hunt, pop-up vendors from local businesses, and more.

With so many activities, there is probably something for everyone here.

The event is free and no tickets or registration is required to enter the festival although, tickets to the live musical performances must be purchased in advance online.

The event takes place on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 from noon to 11 p.m.

