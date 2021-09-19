There's a huge corn maze near Toronto that you can soon explore after dark

There are a ton of fun activities to do during the spooky season, including exploring a corn maze.

At Cooper's CSA Farm, they are offering visitors a chance to explore their 10-acre corn maze after dark.

Located in Uxbridge, the farm is a short hour's drive north of Toronto.

Visitors have two hours to find their way out of the long, dark maze. It's encouraged to bring a flashlight to help navigate out of the maze.

This corn maze is not meant to be a haunted maze, the farm doesn't have any spooky intentions for its visitors.

Visitors are recommended to plan for the weather since it's a rain or shine event. It's recommended to come prepared with rain boots since the maze can get muddy when raining.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance, no tickets will be sold at the gate. Every ticket purchased comes with a pumpkin that you can pick at the farm's pumpkin patch.

The event runs every Friday night in October from Oct. 8 through Oct.29.