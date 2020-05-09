Radar
How to spend Saturday night at home in Toronto

All dolled up and no where to go? There's still lots happening in Toronto on a Saturday night. The time to party together IRL is still a long way off, but we can still get down URL at any of these online events.

Here's what's going on this Saturday night in Toronto.

Sip real wine during a virtual tasting

Today marks Moscato Day and you can celebrate with a virtual wine tasting that provides a rundown of five ways to properly enjoying the aromatic wine. It's the best excuse for a LCBO run and adds a bit of fun to any at-home drinking plans you already had.

Share in the fun during a special film screening

We're all going to be watching something, so why not watch it together? The We Really Like Her! podcast is back with a special 25th anniversary screening of The Baby-Sitters Club. There will also be a tweet-a-long so you can share in the conversation around this 90s classic.

Slay in your comfort zone during a drag show

The queens are staying home in style for a fun night of sequins and sass for a good cause with hosts Nikki Chin and Rachelle Valois and special guests Miss Cereza Reina-Waters.

Have an epic dance party in your living room

A new dance party series is launching called YOU & US that features electro DJ duo U.N.I spinning the soundtrack to your Saturday. The set is dedicated to the folks are Club120, which recently announced its closure.

Have a laugh with some cool cats

Humour is needed more than ever during this time and The Pepperoni Pizza Cats are giving experimental quarantine comedy a try with a show featuring comedians from The Social Capital Theatre.

