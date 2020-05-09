How to spend Saturday night at home in Toronto

All dolled up and no where to go? There's still lots happening in Toronto on a Saturday night. The time to party together IRL is still a long way off, but we can still get down URL at any of these online events.

Here's what's going on this Saturday night in Toronto.

Today marks Moscato Day and you can celebrate with a virtual wine tasting that provides a rundown of five ways to properly enjoying the aromatic wine. It's the best excuse for a LCBO run and adds a bit of fun to any at-home drinking plans you already had.

We're all going to be watching something, so why not watch it together? The We Really Like Her! podcast is back with a special 25th anniversary screening of The Baby-Sitters Club. There will also be a tweet-a-long so you can share in the conversation around this 90s classic.

The queens are staying home in style for a fun night of sequins and sass for a good cause with hosts Nikki Chin and Rachelle Valois and special guests Miss Cereza Reina-Waters.

A new dance party series is launching called YOU & US that features electro DJ duo U.N.I spinning the soundtrack to your Saturday. The set is dedicated to the folks are Club120, which recently announced its closure.

Humour is needed more than ever during this time and The Pepperoni Pizza Cats are giving experimental quarantine comedy a try with a show featuring comedians from The Social Capital Theatre.