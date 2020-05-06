Toronto nightclub famous for its inclusive parties is closing after 14 years

A Toronto nightclub know for being a "pansexual playground" is closing after 14 years on Church Street.

Club120, a trailblazing nightclub for trans women and inclusive parties, has announced that it will be closing at the end of the month.

Helmed by Todd Klinck and Mandy Goodhandy, a transgender comic and sex work activist, the club first opened in 2006 as Goodhandy's before rebranding in 2012, eventually expanding to the lower level of the building to launch the live venue and restaurant, 120 Diner.

I am so sad to see the closure of @120Diner/@Club120T/ formerly Goodhandy's. @Toddklinck and @MandyGoodhandy are Canadian heroes in addition to good ppl, fair promoters, and excellent teachers.

Many of my fav gigs, evenings out, parties, and events happened at 120. pic.twitter.com/NybSRnuWZz — Ryan G. Hinds (@ryanghinds) May 6, 2020

Both Klinck and Goodhandy took to social media today to let regulars know that both Club120 and 120 Diner will have their last day on May 31.

"It is with a heavy but optimistic heart that we must announced today that 120 Diner and Club120 will not be surviving the pandemic," said Klinck.

"We tried very hard to navigate the system and hang in there...but with the way the world is turning, there is no sane or rational way that we can keep this space alive."

Plans for a condo have loomed over the club at 120 Church Street for years.

What once housed parties like Mitchel Raphael's debaucherous event Sodom, sex parties, some porno shoots, and countless drag shows, is slated to be demolished for a 45-storey residential building from property owners Madison Group.

Earlier this year, an official submission for the property shows a design that will include 479 suites that will see the destruction of the building at the corner of Church and Richmond Streets.

While Club120 has been closed since mid-March, 120 Diner will continue offering take-out and delivery until the end of this month.