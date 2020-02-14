Radar
5 things to do on Valentine's Day in Toronto

Things to do on Valentine's Day in Toronto include a big Valentine's Day-themed party at the ROM and the arrival of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire—currently the most expensive car in the world—at this year's AutoShow. Looking for dinner options for tonight? This list of restaurants might help.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • ROM After Dark
      February 14
      ROM After Dark
      Passions are running high at this edition of ROM After Dark with a night of sexy Valentine's-inspired fun, performances, food and drink.
      Royal Ontario Museum
    • Post Malone
      February 14
      Post Malone
      This show comes hot off a massively successful year for the rapper who stayed at the top of the charts with several mega hits for most of it.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Next Wave Film Fest
      February 14-16
      Next Wave Film Fest
      Back again is this film festival dedicated to young student filmmakers and their works that's free for everyone under 25 to check out.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Canadian International AutoShow
      February 14-23
      Canadian International AutoShow
      You can catch the world's most expensive car at this year's AutoShow, plus a week of exhibitions, programming, special guests and shiny cars.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
    • Asialicious
      February 14-28
      Asialicious
      Over 100 Asian and Asian-run restaurants are participating in this food festival with specials and promotions aimed at curbing coronavirus fears.
      Multiple Venues
