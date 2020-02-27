Radar
A Toronto arcade bar is transforming into the Upside Down from Stranger Things

The cold and desolate alternate universe of the Upside Down from Stranger Things isn't exactly somewhere you'd want to end up. But in the case of an upcoming bar takeover, it's about to become the place to be.

Tilt on Dundas Street West is transforming into Will Byers' worst nightmare with the Upside Down Arcade that's set to transform the game bar into the ultimate Stranger Things experience on April 4.

Travel into Hawkins through an Upside Down portal to be met with Stranger Things-themed games, costume contest, a Demogorgon Hunt, trivia, Eggo Waffles and Scoops Ahoy ice cream served up alongside a replica of the infamous Christmas light alphabet wall.

The family-friendly event has tickets starting from early bird $20 for individual adults.

There's also combo pricing for adults and children or if you want to bring a pal. All proceeds go to the Children's Wish Foundation and George Brown College Foundation.

