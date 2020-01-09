5 things to do in Toronto today
It's a day of mourning across the city with things to do in Toronto today including a vigil to remember those lost in the Iran plane crash. Elsewhere, the Leafs are hitting the ice for all to see and there's an interactive art exhibtion that pays homage to the splendor of the earth.
