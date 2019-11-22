Radar
things to do toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

The weekend is here and there's tons of things to do in Toronto today like dance it out at one of the city's best parties as Long Winter returns. There's a new holiday festival in town and Canada's Wonderland is kicking off a season of wintery fun.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Long Winter
      November 22
      Long Winter
      Long Winter is back for a new season of sexy beats and cool art by some of the best DJs and creatives the city's scene has to offer.
      Tranzac Club
    • City and Colour
      November 22
      City and Colour
      Toronto's own rock superstar Dallas Green is home and ready to play the hits that made his name known around the world, plus the new stuff.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Friday Night Live
      November 22
      Friday Night Live
      Things are getting wild at the ROM in honour of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit with a night of music, art, special guests, food and drink.
      Royal Ontario Museum
    • Canadian Labour Film Festival
      November 22-23
      Canadian Labour Film Festival
      A selection of films about workers and the conditions under which they live, work, fight, and succeed are screening during this film festival.
      Carlton Cinema
    • Naked Heart
      November 22-24
      Naked Heart
      Queer literature of all kinds is on at this festival with three days of workshops, panels, performances and discussions for writers and lovers of words.
      Multiple Venues
    • Cyrus Film Festival
      November 22-28
      Cyrus Film Festival
      The best of contemporary Iranian cinema is screening during this film festival with films that span a variety of genres to capture all-things Iran.
      Multiple Venues
    • Cinéfranco Film Festival
      November 22-30
      Cinéfranco Film Festival
      The trials and tribulations of families is the theme of this year's Francophone film festival with features and shorts from the best of Québec cinéma.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • Holiday Hills Market
      November 22 - December 22
      Holiday Hills Market
      There's now another reason to check out Toronto's new shipping container market as it launches a holiday festival with events, workshops and more.
      stackt
    • WinterFest
      November 22 - December 31
      WinterFest
      Who's ready for eggnog funnel cake? Canada's Wonderland is finally ready to unveil its new holiday festival with lights, skating, shows and treats.
      Canada's Wonderland
    • Martin Scorsese: A Retrospective
      November 22 - January 4
      Martin Scorsese: A Retrospective
      Coming at the heels of his new film, The Irishman, TIFF is screening a selection of 25 classic Martin Scorsese flicks for your viewing pleasure.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    Lead photo by

    Fareen Karim
