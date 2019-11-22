10 things to do in Toronto today
The weekend is here and there's tons of things to do in Toronto today like dance it out at one of the city's best parties as Long Winter returns. There's a new holiday festival in town and Canada's Wonderland is kicking off a season of wintery fun.
Fareen Karim
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto
.
30 things to do in Toronto this weekend
15 things to do in Toronto this week
5 free things to do in Toronto this week