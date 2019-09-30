Radar
events October toronto

The top 10 events in Toronto this October

The top events in Toronto for October 2019 invite you into a colourful world of make-believe as a big, immersive Dr. Seuss experience arrives. Elsewhere, the AGO is having a big party and Screemers is back for some Halloween fun. Free stuff, warehouse sales and food events are all on, too.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Nuit Blanche
      October 5-6
      Nuit Blanche
      Dress warm for this big all-night art festival with works and installations stationed across the city, including tributes to the Raptors, plus lots more.
      Multiple Venues
    • Screemers
      October 11 - November 3
      Screemers
      A staple of Halloween in Toronto, get ready to be chased through a horror maze by chainsaw-wielding murderers and creepy monsters.
      Better Dead Centre
    • Red Bull Music Festival
      October 16-21
      Red Bull Music Festival
      Back again is this week-long music festival that highlights the work of local musicians with performances, events and talks.
      Multiple Venues
    • Toronto After Dark Film Festival
      October 17-25
      Toronto After Dark Film Festival
      Action, sci-fi and horror are what make up this annual film festival with works by local and international filmmakers.
      Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
    • Cask Days
      October 18-20
      Cask Days
      Cheers to fresh, unpasteurized, unfiltered and naturally carbonated beer served right out of a shiny cask among games, food, music and fun.
      Evergreen Brick Works
    • imagineNATIVE
      October 22-27
      imagineNATIVE
      A celebration of Indigenous-made media arts is on as imagineNATIVE returns to include film, video, audio, digital media and exhibitions.
      Multiple Venues
    • International Festival of Authors
      October 24 - November 3
      International Festival of Authors
      The work and process of authors and writers is the focus of this festival that welcomes authors from all over in to chat about their works.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Art Toronto
      October 25-27
      Art Toronto
      Art of all shapes and sizes, performative and conceptual, are part of this huge art festival with parties, talks and workshops.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
    • AGO All Hours
      October 26
      AGO All Hours
      It's a party in the museum with a full day of fun that highlights the work of local artists among music, activities, exhibitions and late night fun.
      Art Gallery of Ontario
    • Dr. Seuss Experience
      October 26
      Dr. Seuss Experience
      Get ready for a massive 15,000-square-foot Dr. Seuss walk-through experience in a colourful playground of quirky, Seuss-themed fun.
      Square One Mall
    Lead photo by

    Square One
