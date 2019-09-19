Toronto's most frightening haunted house is coming back to the city this fall

Toronto is full of haunted attractions when it comes time for Halloween, but only one creepy event has been around for 27 years.

Screemers Toronto is nearing three decades in the city, and it never disappoints.

To enjoy the screem park, you simply pay one admission price to gain access to all seven haunted horror mazes featuring over 120 live scare actors, unlimited rides on the Midway of Horrors, and a viewing of the illusion act The Kill Show.

New this year, Screemers will also feature the Carnival of Carnage ⁠— a carnival featuring all the best components including a midway, magic show, freak show and rides, but with a terrifying twist.

This year's The Kill Show will feature Illusionist Massacre Matthews as he "doubles down on the blood and gore with all new kills."

The Midway of Horrors will include four fun-yet-scary rides, while the Vampire Lounge will provide some much-needed respite and alcohol to those who need a break from being afraid.

Screemers will be located at the Better Dead Centre at 195 Princes’ Blvd., also known as the Better Living Centre, and it'll begin terrifying visitors come Friday, October 11 until Saturday, November 2.

Tickets for those willing to brave the attraction are now on sale.