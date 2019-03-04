Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto this week include lots of things to do and see. The Aga Khan Museum is ready to welcome Luke Jerram's giant travelling moon sculpture and the Sugar Shack is back at Cherry Beach. A Women's Day market and comedy festival are on, plus lots of free stuff, too.

Lead photo by

Luke Jerram

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

15 things to do in Toronto this week

5 free things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

20 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today