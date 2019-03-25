Radar
15 things to do in Toronto this week

Events in Toronto this week look to transport you back to a place of gel pens and Furbies as HideSeek arrives with all the childhood nostalgia you can handle. The One of a Kind Show is back and the Jays are ready for a new season. There's lots of free stuff happening, too.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Billy Idol
      March 25
      Billy Idol
      It's a nice day for a white wedding as one of the old school bad boys of 80's punk rock drops by to play alongside Steve Stevens.
      Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    • Clifford
      March 26
      Clifford
      Happy Martin Short Appreciation Day, Toronto! And to celebrate, The Royal is screening a special tribute to the legendary funnyman with Clifford.
      The Royal Cinema
    • The Last Days of Disco
      March 26
      The Last Days of Disco
      Chloe Sevigny and Kate Beckinsale star in this film about two Manhattan editors' foray into disco with writer-director Whit Stillman dropping by to chat.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Methyl Ethel
      March 27
      Methyl Ethel
      Aussie indie rockers Methyl Ethel create dreamy sound that are full of fun, that recall the old days of psych rock.
      Garrison
    • The Surreal Life
      March 27
      The Surreal Life
      The work of POC, LGBTQ+, gender non-conforming individuals and cis and trans femme comedians is highlighted in this comedy-as-art show.
      187 Augusta
    • Betty: They Say I'm Different
      March 27-30
      Betty: They Say I'm Different
      Helping to shape the landscape for female artists in America, Betty Davis used funk music as both a form of expression and activism.
      Art Gallery of Ontario
    • One of a Kind Spring Show
      March 27-31
      One of a Kind Spring Show
      The spring edition of this huge vendor market is set to feature over 500 local and regional artisans specializing in unique goodies of all kinds.
      Enercare Centre
    • Blue Jays Home Opener
      March 28
      Blue Jays Home Opener
      The Toronto Blue Jays are getting ready for action and ready to kick off a new season with a new game face on against rivals the Detroit Tigers.
      Rogers Centre
    • Muse
      March 28
      Muse
      Like the progressive rock of old, Muse arrives with their own take on the genre and its emphasis on slow, spacey sounds and soaring, gentle vocals.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Long Winter
      March 29
      Long Winter
      The final instalment of this music, art and performance series is on with the best of Toronto's local art scene coming out for one last jam.
      Workman Arts
    • Emergents
      March 29
      Emergents
      Shining a spotlight on female and non-conforming musicians, Emergents returns with Jana Luksts and Happenstance with a new take on classical music.
      Music Gallery
    • Anderson Cooper
      March 30
      Anderson Cooper
      As American politics dominates the media, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is arriving to chat about what it's like to be in the thick of it all.
      Roy Thomson Hall
    • Butterbeer Bar Crawl
      March 30
      Butterbeer Bar Crawl
      Back again is this Harry Potter-themed bar crawl with lots of Butterbeer and Fire Whiskey, costumes, prizes and even a Yule Ball afterparty.
      Multiple Venues
    • HideSeek
      March 30 - June 2
      HideSeek
      Slinkies, Pop Tarts, crimped hair and Hot Wheels: this new, immersive adult playground is dedicated to all-things childhood nostalgia.
      1305 Dundast Street West
    • Old Book and Paper Show
      March 31
      Old Book and Paper Show
      Photographs, books, posters, prints, maps, magazines and all kinds of rare and vintage printed material are for sale at this huge show.
      Artscape Wychwood Barns
