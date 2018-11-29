10 fun activities to do in Toronto during the holidays

Fun activities in Toronto for 2018 are about getting into the holiday spirit with lots of festive goings-on all over the city. The Christmas Market is back with all the sights and smells of the season and Casa Loma is once again turning into a Christmas wonderland.

Here are some of the fun activities happening during the holidays.

See Casa Loma turn into a Christmas wonderland

There's nothing like a trip to Toronto's most regal estate and it just so happens that Casa Loma is decking its halls once again for the holidays with a month of lights, decorations, performances, Santa's workshop, a market and an evening series beginning on December 17.

Have a drink at Toronto's new Christmas-themed bar

Giggle water and lots of it are on tap at the city's newest Christmas-themed bar complete with hall-to-wall garland, Christmas lights and decorated trees strewn about. Bartenders are all ready to serve up the mulled wine, eggnog and everything in between.

Brave the crowds at the Toronto Christmas Market

One of the best Christmas Markets in the world has opened in the Distillery District and it's already bustling with holiday cheer. Between the festive treats and shopping, there's no shortage of photogenic scenes to make for a memorable trip.

See a performance of the Nutcracker

The ever-graceful and sometimes goofy Nutcracker is a stable of the holiday season and this year is no different with performance happening all over the city. From the ballet to the local high school, the spirit of Nutcracker lives on.

Watch a bunch of Christmas movies for free

It's a Wonderful Life, White Christmas, Love Actually, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation are all screening at the Hot Docs Cinema in exchange for a donation, with proceeds going to The Stop Community Food Centre.

Watch a shirtless Bruce Willis fight terrorists and save Christmas

Legendary Christmas film Die Hard is celebrating its 30th anniversary with multiple screenings throughout the holidays. Hot Docs, the Revue and Cinesphere are all screening the film, and there's even a family-friendly stage rendition as well.

Get into the season at Evergreen Brick Work's Winter Village

The holiday is in full effect over at Evergreen Brick Works as the conservation centre opens up a winter village that includes skating, a Christmas tree market, on-site market, and hot drinks. Best of all, entry is totally free.

Catch a classic Christmas play

A big part of the holidays is the tradition of seeing classic Christmas plays at any one of the theatres around the city. A Christmas Carol, It's a Wonderful Life and of course the Nutcracker are just some of the productions happening around the city.

Feel the Christmas cheer at a comedy show

The Second City is back with their holiday revue It’s a Wild, Rowdy, Wonderful Life that takes on and breaks down many of the typical holiday traditions, serves them up on a skewer and subverts them into something slightly more real.

Travel back in time to an old timey Christmas

Each weekend from now until December 23, Black Creek Pioneer Village is opening a window to the past with a series of Victorian-style Christmas activities, music, food, decoration and more to call back to the Christmases of yesteryear.