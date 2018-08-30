Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's the day before the long weekend, and events in Toronto are ready for it as Fan Expo kicks off a weekend of fan-centric activities and Ed Sheeran fills the Rogers Centre up with his mega pop hits. There's two parties on, too, and an Asian night market at the CNE.

Lead photo by

Keith Watson Photography

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

Labour Day weekend events in Toronto for 2018

The top 10 events in Toronto this September

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do in Toronto this September

10 things to do in Toronto today

15 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week