Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto today will see Khalid and The Decemberists take the stage, while this year's Festival of Clowns kicks off at venues around the city.

Lead photo by

@thegr8khalid

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

The top 10 events in Toronto this June

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do in Toronto this June

10 things to do in Toronto today

15 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today