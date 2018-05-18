Radar
events toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

Events in Toronto today include the kick off of Kpop Con and a chef's showcase with Tastemaker. There's also free Japanese soufflé pancakes to be had and a German-style techno party.

Lead photo by

Toronto Kpop Con

