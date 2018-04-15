Radar
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto today might be derailed by the snow and ice storm but if you're brave enough to get outside there's a poetry slam, all-day-party and more to keep your entertained.

Lead photo by

Smash Wrestling

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto today

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

Weekend events in Toronto April 13-15 2018

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today