10 things to do in Toronto today
Events in Toronto today might be derailed by the snow and ice storm but if you're brave enough to get outside there's a poetry slam, all-day-party and more to keep your entertained.
Smash Wrestling
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto
.
The top 5 free events in Toronto this week
Weekend events in Toronto April 13-15 2018