Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto today are probably going to draw some crowds. A sprawling beer festival, huge vintage shows and a talk with the Raptors' boss are just some of the ways to occupy your Saturday.

Lead photo by

Tanya Mok

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto today

Weekend events in Toronto March 2-4 2018

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do in Toronto this March

10 things to do in Toronto today

9 things to do in Toronto today

The top 10 events in Toronto this March

17 things to do in Toronto this week