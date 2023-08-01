Music
Victoria Kuglin
Posted an hour ago
free summer live music festival toronto

There's a free live music festival coming to Toronto this month

Summer Live Music Festival is making its return to Toronto this month. The best part? It's totally free.

On August 25-27, jazz musicians, acapella singers, and Indigenous bands will descend upon Trillium Park, where they'll be regaling attendees with covers of popular music.

You'll be able to take in some spectacular city views and gorgeous sunsets while treating your ears to some sweet tunes — just make sure to bring your fave lawn chair or blanket to stay cozy throughout the night. 

The festival's fourth iteration is part of SummerSeries, a wellness and music festival that's stacked with concerts, fun activities, and even free yoga classes. 

It runs until September, with three other events slated to appear in the next few weeks:

  • City Hall Live, August 11-13
  • Wavelength Summer Thing, August 18-20
  • The Academy presents, September 1-3

For more detailed programming, check out the event's website.

Lead photo by

Summer Live
