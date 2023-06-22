Alleged Toronto murderer releases a new music video from jail

Notorious Toronto rapper, Top5 — who is currently in pre-trial custody and facing a first-degree murder charge — recently released a music video live from his jail cell, to the surprise of fans who called the move "bold" and "wild."

The new music video, which features Chicago-born rapper G Herbo and is titled "21 Questions," shows Top5 rapping lyrics like "I was 18 when I bought a gun, 22 when I shot your son" around his jail in a bright orange uniform.

The polarizing Lawrence Heights rapper, whose real name is Hassan Abdibarik Ali, was first charged with being an accessory-after-the-fact to the shooting death of Hashim Omar Hashi, 20, on Jan. 31, 2021.

Just before 9 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area. Hashi was shot several times in the parking garage of an apartment building and died at the scene.

Top5 was released on bail in March 2021 under conditions that he wore an ankle bracelet and stayed off social media.

After learning that the charges were upgraded to first-degree murder, Top5 cut off his GPS ankle bracelet in May 2021 and fled to California while on bail, according to documents filed with the United States District Court of the Central District of California.

In October 2021, Top5 was arrested in Los Angeles and now faces a first-degree murder charge as well as three counts of fail to comply with recognizance. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Top5 is definitely no stranger to controversial music videos — back in August 2020, he was charged with mischief after shutting down the eastbound collector lanes of the 401 to film a video in front of the Fallstaff community housing complex.