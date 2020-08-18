Someone in Toronto stopped traffic on the 401 to shoot a rap video

Today in people doing dumb things on highways around Toronto, we have a local rapper who halted live traffic on Hwy. 401 to get some shots for a music video.

Toronto recording artist Top5, who caught the attention of Drake in 2014 with his song "Shirt Off Shawty," posted a video to Instagram on Monday in which several people can be seen hanging out of a white vehicle.

The vehicle is moving slowly at first, flanked by another car with its four-way flashers on, while two men sing to the camera.

Both cars then come to a stop and Top5 can be seen getting out of the car — in the middle of Hwy. 401, ironically just past a sign that indicates the speed limit is 100 km/h.

The rapper dances and performs for a few seconds before cars start honking en masse behind him. A pan of the camera shows traffic backed up as far as the eye can see.

A handful of Instagram Stories posts by Top5 and Jiggy Suavè indicate that the stunt took place on Monday evening.

It is unclear how long the production vehicles remained stopped on the highway, but as many commenters have pointed out, traffic on the 401 is often stopped for no reason other than "too many cars."

Also important to note is that the location seems contextual: Top5 didn't just film on the 401 for kicks. He can actually be seen and heard singing "401" when he gets out of the vehicle. The caption of the video similarly suggests that the work has something to do with the busy highway. "401 Takeover #401OnDaWay," it reads.

Maybe, just maybe, the artist is working on a new anthem for Toronto commuters about how annoying it is to be stuck in traffic on the 401 during rush hour?

Whatever the case, this stunt is just one drop in the bucket of chaos that is bad driving on the 401. At least no toilet paper was lost.