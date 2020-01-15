Highway 401 covered in toilet paper after crash

Ontario highways have been as eventful as they are busy this week between a salt truck pushing a vehicle sideways across several lanes on the 401, a pedestrian walking across the 427 and now a transport truck spilling toilet paper all over the 401.

Ontario Provincial Police posted about the bizarre collision during the afternoon commute Tuesday, saying it happened between two transport trucks just east of the Thousand Islands Bridge.

Collision: #Hwy401 wb 5km east of Hill Island/1000 Islands USA bridge. Down to 1 lane after collision between 2 transports.

No injuries. Will take a few hours to cleanup. #Slowdown and expect delays.#ONHwys @OPP_COMM_ER ^bd pic.twitter.com/nOkEjXNHRK — OPP East (@OPP_ER) January 14, 2020

Photos posted to the OPP East Twitter account show a severely damaged truck with rolls of toilet paper, debris and tires scattered all over the road.

This portion of Highway 401 was forced to close down to one lane at the time of the incident while the mess was cleaned up.

Crews then spent several hours cleaning up the mess.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash.