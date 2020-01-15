City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
highway 401 toilet paper

Highway 401 covered in toilet paper after crash

Ontario highways have been as eventful as they are busy this week between a salt truck pushing a vehicle sideways across several lanes on the 401, a pedestrian walking across the 427 and now a transport truck spilling toilet paper all over the 401. 

Ontario Provincial Police posted about the bizarre collision during the afternoon commute Tuesday, saying it happened between two transport trucks just east of the Thousand Islands Bridge.

Photos posted to the OPP East Twitter account show a severely damaged truck with rolls of toilet paper, debris and tires scattered all over the road. 

This portion of Highway 401 was forced to close down to one lane at the time of the incident while the mess was cleaned up.

Crews then spent several hours cleaning up the mess.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash.

