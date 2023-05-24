Tina Turner passes away but her legend will live on in Toronto

The woman, survivor, the all-out legend, Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83.

The singer left this world peacefully at her Switzerland home after a long battle with illness.

On her Facebook page this past March she promoted kidney disease awareness and wrote, "Show your kidneys love! They deserve it. My kidneys are victims of my not realising that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine."

She went on to explain, "I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion."

The singer who sold out Toronto shows well into her 70s, will live on in our city when the musical, Tina, based on her life opens next year at the Princess of Wales theatre.

A great lady is gone. RIP Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/hviAbJ1aaB — Toronto SILENT FILM Festival (@tosilentfilm) May 24, 2023

Tributes and adoration are already pouring in from from fans and admirers across the city.

This is incredible sad news. My heart goes out to Tina Turner's loved ones and her scores of admirers. Tina, THANK YOU for the indelible mark you've left on us as the Queen of Rock 'n Roll. Your soul, your rhythm, your blues, your vibe and your tenacity could never be forgotten❤️ https://t.co/vxzrbh390X pic.twitter.com/hbz9ul12mt — Dr. Jill Andrew, PhD (she/her) (@JILLSLASTWORD) May 24, 2023

Almost every message taking the time to thank her for her courage, talent and the inspiration she gave the world.

We are disheartened to learn of the passing of the legendary Tina Turner at age 83 today. More than a commanding talent, she was an inspiration to us all. Her legacy will live forever. pic.twitter.com/nJ9zZFOYh6 — Mirvish Productions (@Mirvish) May 24, 2023

Some just feeling the gut punch of the news.

Fuck, this one hurts



RIP Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/EeWgTkSPij — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) May 24, 2023

Others remember some good moments of Canadiana.

Tina Turner and Bryan Adams playing “It’s only love” at the 1985 Juno Awards in Toronto. Turner passed away today at 83. pic.twitter.com/cbj5nzbz9v — Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) May 24, 2023

Turner will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.