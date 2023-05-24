Music
tina turner dead

Tina Turner passes away but her legend will live on in Toronto

The woman, survivor, the all-out legend, Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83. 

The singer left this world peacefully at her Switzerland home after a long battle with illness.

On her Facebook page this past March she promoted kidney disease awareness and wrote, "Show your kidneys love! They deserve it. My kidneys are victims of my not realising that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine."

She went on to explain, "I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion."

The singer who sold out Toronto shows well into her 70s, will live on in our city when the musical, Tina, based on her life opens next year at the Princess of Wales theatre.

Tributes and adoration are already pouring in from from fans and admirers across the city.

Almost every message taking the time to thank her for her courage, talent and the inspiration she gave the world.

Some just feeling the gut punch of the news.

Others remember some good moments of Canadiana.

Turner will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.

Lead photo by

Tina Turner Official/Facebook
