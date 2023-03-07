Arts
The Tina Turner musical is coming to Toronto

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical is coming to Toronto.

Mirvish Productions just announced their 2023-24 subscription series featuring 7 musicals, which will end with the Canadian premiere of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical.

The dazzling tribute will highlight Tina Turner's triumphant story, from humble beginnings in Tennessee to her rise to become the global Queen of Rock ‘n Roll, set to the soundtrack of her greatest hits.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd behind Mamma Mia!, the musical has received rave reviews so far.

Using iconic songs like “Proud Mary,” “Private Dancer” and “The Best”, the hit musical tells the story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

The musical premiered in London in 2018 and opened the following year on Broadway, which closed last August. The tour is currently making its way across North America.

Unfortunately, you'll still have to wait awhile longer as TINA: The Tina Turner Musical won't be in Toronto until June - July 2024. In the meantime, you can check out what else is coming in the Mirvish subscription series.

The other 6 musicals within the subscription series include In Dreams, SIX, Jagged Little Pill, 42nd Street, Disney's Aladdin, and Les Misérables.

Main Mirvish Subscriptions start at $279, which include flexible ticket exchanges, priority booking on all shows, and exclusive benefits. To subscribe, you can visit their website or call.

Lead photo by

Manuel Harlan/Courtesy of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
