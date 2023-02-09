Drake serves big hot daddy energy as a wax figure at Madam Tussauds

As Toronto's most-successful musical export once rapped on his emblematic 2011 album Take Care: "She says they missed the old Drake. Girl, don't tempt me."

It wasn't until 2023 that we would learn which "girl" Drizzy was talking to on that track, and it would appear as though she got the last laugh by creating an "old Drake" of her own.

Her name? Anna Maria Tussaud — an 18th-century French wax sculptor who is best known these days as "Madame Tussaud" for her namesake chain of museums filled with creepy replicas of modern celebrities.

Madame Tussauds London unveiled a brand new waxwork figure of the Canadian superstar on Wednesday, styled after his surprise appearance at The U.K.'s Wireless Festival in 2021.

Not to be confused with the "Hotline Bling"- era Drake at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas, this version of the star wears a camo shirt, camo pants, white sneakers, a green puffer jacket, a festival wristband and various pieces of replica Cartier and Van Cleef jewellery.

A heart is shaved into his head, flawlessly recreating the hairstyle he rocked during his Certified Lover Boy days, but it appears to have a little bit of salt-and-pepper magic to it.

To the best of this reporter's knowledge, Drizzy's hair remains jet black all the way around, but it's fun to see what he might look like in a few years, should he keep (or go back?) to his natural colour.

A sombre facial expression, slightly-furrowed brow, and hollow, disapproving gaze lend to the wax figure's fatherly ethos.

The Drake waxwork, not-so-cryptically teased by Tusssauds on social media earlier this week, has been added to something called the Impossible Festival Music Zone at the attraction's London location.

Heart-hair Drizzy now stands alongside superstars David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix and other stars who he will never perform alongside in real life on account of their being dead.

The figure was designed by artist Jo Kinsey and, all jokes aside, looks a lot more accurate than most wax replicas of living celebrities.

Case in point: Someone walked by my computer while I was editing the lead image for this story and asked if Drake had gotten some work done.

"What's up with his eyes?" he asked, completely unaware that he was looking at a wax replica of the Toronto recording artist.

"Drake has shown his love for London on numerous occasions with his surprise appearance at Wireless Festival being just one example of this," said Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, when unveiling wax daddy Drake.

"With reports that he's soon to call London home, we wanted to make sure we were able to give him a warm welcome to our streets and show that the love is reciprocated the only way we know how by immortalizing him in our famous attraction."

"There is no denying that the Canadian rap superstar is a music icon, with countless awards and numerous nominations under his belt," continued Waters.

"We know that our guests will be sure to 'Take Care' of Drake."