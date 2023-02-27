A riot grrrl festival is making its way to Toronto

If you grew up in the 90s or early 2000s, had a riot grrrl phase or listened to way too much Bratmobile, there might be a festival for you.

BITCHFEST! is coming back to the city for it's second year on March 2 for seven nights of riot girl punk music.

With a focus on marginalized artists, the event will be held throughout March at seven different venues and 29 bands in total, kicking off at Horseshoe Tavern.

The first line-up consists of artists Michelle Treacy, Neon Bloom, Rose Cora Perry & the Truth Untold, Like a Girl and The Black Void.

BITCHFEST! aims to bring a much needed spotlight on voices in the music community that go unnoticed.

The event celebrates and showcases female, female identifying, non-binary, trans and two spirited artists. It includes those behind the scenes, from event bookers to radio hosts to name a few.

Hosted by Save Toronto Music Venues, a nonprofit organization, this year's BITCHFEST! will be sponsoring local nonprofit organization Guitars 4 Grrrls.

The London, ON based organization provides guitars for young girls, non-binary, trans and two spirit children and teens who can't access equipment.

"A portion of the proceeds from this year’s festival will be sent to "Guitars4Grrrls" in solidarity, states STMVs press release.

The event will also be accepting donations of tampons, pads, menstrual cups and socks at the door of every show for their period supply drive.

"We are also accepting Feminine Hygiene product donations at every show throughout the festival which will be packaged and delivered to the Period Purse in Etobicoke," STMV stated.

You can purchase tickets on the STMV site or pay at the door.