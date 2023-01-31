Lil Wayne's Toronto concert is only Canadian stop on new 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour

The one and only Lil Wayne is bringing his newest musical experience to Toronto with the announcement of his latest tour, Welcome to Tha Carter.

Announced on Tuesday, Weezy will be touring the US and Canada this spring season, stopping in Toronto to perform at Drake's History on April 12.

Presented by Young Money and Rolling Loud, this show is the only Canadian stop throughout the 28-day tour, meaning you'll want to grab your tickets fast, as fans will likely be flocking from elsewhere in the country.

Eager fans will want to join the Artist Presale, Official Platinum Presale and Live National Presale ticketing options, which open Tuesday afternoon.

Tickets for the general public will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

The tour will support Tunechi's 2020 album Funeral and I'm betting will feature classic Weezy hits like A Milli and Lollipop.

There's also a huge chance that Drake will make a special appearance, seeing as Wayne is his mentor and has played a monumental role in his career.

Get ready for an incredible show and hopeful Weezy x Drizzy moment.