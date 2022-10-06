Music
Ye shows Drake love following messy fashion show and White Lives Matter shirt drama

It's never a dull moment living in or following the world of Ye, and the controversial rapper has included Drake in his latest unhinged Instagram blitz.

Coming off a ton of chatter about his latest Yeezy fashion show, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has bombarded Instagram for another day, calling out celebs, designers and basically anybody who has ever spoken ill about him.

But in a stage turn of events, Drake was one rare person to receive some love from Ye.

"Everyone knows me and Drake have had a rivalry in the past. It really warmed my heart to see drake like one of my post," reads the captions on a photo Ye shared.

The Chicago-born rapper also praised Drizzy's new label with Nike, NOCTA.

"We still need the DONDA team to play NOCTA all Drake music will be played at DONDA games moving forward," finished the caption, of course, written in all capital letters and likely to be deleted at some point.

Another post from Ye stated that both ex-wife Kim Kardashian's and Drake's favourite artist is in fact himself, which we can assume is probably not true.

All of this comes after a fight with Supreme's Tremaine Emory, who earlier this week told Ye to keep late OFF-WHITE designer Virgil Abloh's name of his mouth, wearing a "white lives matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and the calling out of Vogue Fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, in now-deleted posts.

Karefa-Johnson had shared her thoughts on the truly shocking and problematic WLM shirts, calling him a joke, to which Ye fired back in a series of posts. 

That move prompted Gigi Hadid to call him a bully and more Instagram posts from Ye ensued immediately.

More hate will definitely come in as Ye just posted that the truly deplorable conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson stopped by the Yeezy office.

It's quite hard to keep up with all of this drama but what is important to know is that Drake and Ye seem to still be on a good page with each other.

