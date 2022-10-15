Toronto's favourite beach party is throwing a huge Halloween bash inside historic venue

If you miss heading out to the beach every weekend in the summer for a weekly party, then no need to worry! Promise is throwing an epic Halloween party for Toronto's spooky season.

From the creators of Promise Cherry Beach comes a spooktacular party called Promise Halloween.

Once known as the Masonic Temple, the historic building will be totally transformed with spooky decorations and handmade decor to get everyone into the Halloween spirit.

From a photobooth to neon dancers, the party is set to have a ton of activities spread across two floors of The Concert Hall, taking over the nooks, perches and hallways of the historic venue.

Get dressed in your best costume and head over to the dancefloor where local DJs will be spinning some of the hottest tracks to keep the party going all night long. Anyone familiar with the Promise organizers will know these parties set a high bar for music, atmosphere and safety.

If your feet start to get sore from all that dancing make sure to find one of the comfy couches that will be spread throughout the venue for a bit of a break.

Tickets to the event start at $30 and are on sale now but hurry, as of writing, the event is already 50 per cent sold out.

Promise Halloween is on October 29 at The Concert Hall.

The DJ lineup has yet to be released but an announcement is expected soon.