scarboro music toronto

Toronto music store permanently closing after 50 years

A Toronto store that's dealt in all things music for 50 years is permanently closing down their legendary storefront.

Scarboro Music is ending their journey as a full-service retail music store, but they'll be continuing their role in the community as a music teaching school.

It's taken up residence at its corner at Kingston Rd. and Victoria Park Ave. since 1972.

Not only do they teach music lessons, they also host open jam sessions in public and on Zoom. They even take people out on the water to play ukulele on stand-up paddleboards. Over the years, they've offered guitar, bass, ukulele, mandolin, piano, saxophone, clarinet, vocal and drum lessons.

Sadly, though, you'll soon no longer be able to get musical instruments or repairs at the physical location of Scarboro Music as they've announced they're closing.

"After 50 years of serving local musicians, Scarboro Music is closing its doors as owner Frank Natale retires," reads an announcement on the store's website.

"Though we will be saying goodbye to this local landmark, music lessons will be continuing virtually with monthly in person group meetups and specially designed programs for the summer."

The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale with up to 60 per cent off prices.

