Dedicated Toronto fans wait in rainy line several hours ahead of Phoebe Bridgers concert

It's not an uncommon sight to see lineups in Toronto. From the new Ikea location to the Harry Styles Pop-Up, lining up can be considered a Torontonian sport.

Fans have taken concert queues to the next level today as many wait in the pouring rain for a Phoebe Bridgers show tonight, several hours before her concert.

Dedicated fans started lining up for the show as early as yesterday.

just saw on here people have been waiting in line for phoebe bridgers since yesterday (!!) and it's been raining pretty much non stop (!!) and the venue is literally all sand (!!) — matt 🇵🇸 (@allthefaves) June 7, 2022

While other fans joined the massive queue around 5:00 a.m. in the pouring rain.

Shout out to the folks who've been in the rain since 5AM for @phoebe_bridgers in Toronto -- I'll see y'all tonight for the concert at a normal time but I see you and salute you. — Sydney Hegele (@sydneyhegele) June 7, 2022

Even at 10:30 a.m. this morning, the lineup had already gone down the block.

The line in toronto for the show tonight as of 10:30 local time #ReunionTourToronto pic.twitter.com/fgOQQheM62 — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) June 7, 2022

Most came prepared for the weather, bringing umbrellas and rain ponchos.

A little rain won’t dampen their spirit! Waiting in the rain all day so they have a great spot to see their fav @phoebe_bridgers at #ecobeach. Love these girls! They don’t mess around. #PhoebeBridgers #toronto pic.twitter.com/HrVNUxCPAl — Kathryn Howell (@H2OKathryn) June 7, 2022

One fan even tweeted out that their outfit for tonight's show would just be a garbage bag.

Ayo fit check for @phoebe_bridgers in the rain tonight in Toronto 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jN2LQrHtW4 — Cailan❤Gray (@CailGrail) June 7, 2022

Even though people are prepared for the weather, a ton of fans are soaking wet.

people starting lining up for the phoebe bridgers show in toronto hours ago and it’s supposed to rain for 6 more hours. everyone there is going to be slightly damp and that does not sound great to me — maeve (@picturesofgirlz) June 7, 2022

With one joking that they looked like a drowned rat and therefore Grammy-nominated Bridgers should play her entire discography.

I already look like a drowned rat and I haven’t even made it to the venue. @phoebe_bridgers play ur entire discography tonight in Toronto please. — Emily Elizabeth (@emilyelixabeth_) June 7, 2022

One fan even asked her to play an extra song because fans will be waiting all day in the rain for the concert.

. @phoebe_bridgers it’s supposed to rain all day in toronto tomorrow, so can you please please please gift us with a double encore of waiting room and georgia❤️❤️❤️ — amy (@amyyy69420) June 6, 2022

The show is set to open its doors in a few hours and the line has already stretched down to Coronation Park, almost a kilometre from the venue.

Why is phoebe bridgers the only artist toronto wants to queue for? 3 hrs to doors and the line is almost 1km long 💀 pic.twitter.com/ouLhQD5KE4 — Craig (@crgmyrs) June 7, 2022

I'll have to give props to the dedication these fans have for waiting out all day in the rain to see their favourite artist.

Phoebe Bridgers is set to take the stage at Echo Beach at 8:00 p.m. tonight.