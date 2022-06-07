Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 9 hours ago

phoebe bridgers tour

Dedicated Toronto fans wait in rainy line several hours ahead of Phoebe Bridgers concert

It's not an uncommon sight to see lineups in Toronto. From the new Ikea location to the Harry Styles Pop-Up, lining up can be considered a Torontonian sport.

Fans have taken concert queues to the next level today as many wait in the pouring rain for a Phoebe Bridgers show tonight, several hours before her concert.

Dedicated fans started lining up for the show as early as yesterday.

While other fans joined the massive queue around 5:00 a.m. in the pouring rain.

Even at 10:30 a.m. this morning, the lineup had already gone down the block.

Most came prepared for the weather, bringing umbrellas and rain ponchos.

One fan even tweeted out that their outfit for tonight's show would just be a garbage bag.

Even though people are prepared for the weather, a ton of fans are soaking wet.

With one joking that they looked like a drowned rat and therefore Grammy-nominated Bridgers should play her entire discography.

One fan even asked her to play an extra song because fans will be waiting all day in the rain for the concert.

The show is set to open its doors in a few hours and the line has already stretched down to Coronation Park, almost a kilometre from the venue.

I'll have to give props to the dedication these fans have for waiting out all day in the rain to see their favourite artist.

Phoebe Bridgers is set to take the stage at Echo Beach at 8:00 p.m. tonight.



@bridgersontour

