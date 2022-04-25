Toronto singer Nicolina Bozzo dominates American Idol with haunting 'Hallelujah' cover

Toronto's own 18-year-old American Idol contestant Nicolina Bozzo — of the mind-blowing vocal talents and beautiful, emotive performances — is fast approaching the winner's circle on Season 20 of the popular U.S. reality TV singing competition.

Bozzo once again stunned judges and fans on Sunday night with a powerful cover of the notoriously-powerful Leonard Cohen track 'Hallelujah.'

Even viewers who weren't around to watch Marissa die on the O.C. back in 2006 can appreciate the spine-tingling song as performed by Bozzo.

The young Canadian singer's Sunday Night appearance on American Idol was so good, in fact, that it earned her a spot in the coveted Top 11, cut down from 14 contestants.

More moving even than her performance was Bozzo's dedication of the song to her grandmother, who watched from the wings while sobbing with joy.

There's no doubt that this young woman is brimming with talent, and some analysts of the show believe that she could be the first-ever Canadian to win a season of American Idol.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have all praised her voice at length on the show and thousands upon thousands of viewers continue to fawn over Bozzo with each passing week.

"Girl that was just ridiculous," said Richie after the Toronto student's initial audition, declaring himself an immediate fan. Perry admitted during the same episode that Bozzo's voice had given her goosebumps, telling the singer "I felt your whole life story in that song."

I auditioned for season 20 of American Idol!🤩 The season premiere is on February 27th on ABC. Be sure to tune in to see what the judges had to say about me and if I got a GOLDEN TICKET!!🎫@americanidol @katyperry @lionelrichie @lukebryan @ryanseacrest #AmericanIdol #season20AI pic.twitter.com/D0vRW6NPg0 — nicolina bozzo (@NicolinaBozzo) February 18, 2022

"I fell in love with her voice from the get-go, goosebumps every single performance. Even on an upbeat song, it makes me tear up," wrote one fan on YouTube of the 'Hallelujah' cover. "This song is so hard to sing and make unique now, but she expressed every word like if it were her own. If she isn't in the top 3, I'll be CRUSHED."

"Had this one pegged to win it all since the audition," wrote another. "Tonally, she is tops."

Agreed — and not just because she's from Toronto.

Bozzo actually hails from Vaughan, for the record, but reps Toronto on the show as her home city. We are more than happy to claim her, even if we have to compete with Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua for the honour.

Whether she wins or loses, the singer and rising social media star has made everyone in Canada proud. Listen to her sing on TikTok or YouTube if you have any doubts as to why.