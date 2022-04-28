Justin Bieber has officially released his first rap song and it's a joke

The video for the joke rap song Justin Bieber just released might be even sillier than the one he made with Tim Hortons.

However, the director he collaborated with for it is way buzzier.

The video for Justin's joke rap song "I Feel Funny" functions almost as a teaser trailer for the video he's been working on with director Cole Bennett for his new single "Honest."

The "Funny" video was filmed in 15 minutes in between takes for the "Honest" video on Bennett's phone.

In it, Bieber wears a fluorescent orange ski mask and raps in a whisper-y, jokey style about how he's a Pisces and used to break hearts, over a relatively quiet minimalistic beat with bursts of piano.

"I feel funny," he repeats as a kind of chorus, "Laugh it up chuckles."

You can see parts of the upcoming "Honest" video in the "I Feel Funny" video as Bieber walks around the set. He tries and fails to give "knucks" to someone passing by, dancing in a goofy fashion while steaming clothes and wearing a robe.

Bieber collaborated with Don Toliver on "Honest," and he can be seen at one point in the rap video picking out sunglasses.

If you've been itching for more Biebs, you've got a minute of it for now, but if you're still impatient to hear the new single, the end of this video promises it's "coming very very very soon."