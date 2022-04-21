Toronto just got a free weekly live concert series called Happy Sundays

It looks like live shows are slowly trickling back into Toronto after a long two years of lockdown restrictions, and we're ready to sing and dance our hearts out.

Music venue The Baby G has just announced they're going to host a new weekly concert series called Happy Sundays, featuring live performances from local artists starting this Sunday.

This week's lineup includes alt-rock band Omhouse, synth magician Robin Hatch, singer/songwriter Lydia Persaud and DJ COLBOI bringing home fresh beats.

The Baby G opened in 2016 by the same owner of the iconic Toronto music venue The Garrison.

Though it's one of the smaller venues in Toronto with a capacity of approximately 200 people, it gives visitors a more intimate and exclusive concert experience compared to larger concert halls.

It's become a well-known spot for catching local bands and debut artists in the city.

Happy Days will allow people to go out and discover new music at no cost - all Sunday concerts featured in the series will be free. The next concert will be taking place this Sunday April 24, and will be happening every Sunday in May.

You can discover more details about the upcoming Happy Sunday events as well as all other Baby G concerts on their website.