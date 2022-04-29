Drake reunites with Shoppers Drug Mart to sell ridiculously expensive candles

For those who have been following Drake the past couple of years, you know he's been previewing his new candle line to a selected few.

If you want to get your hands on some of the rapper's favourite scents, then look no further because Drake and Shoppers Drug Mart are reuniting to sell his ridiculously expensive candles.

The Better World Fragrance House candle collection is making its debut at the Canadian drug store, with five scents based on five personal memories a la Drizzy.

Both Drake and Shoppers Drug Mart are Canadian icons, making this collaboration the perfect pairing.

"Ever since he filmed his music video in our store, we've been looking for ways to work together again," says Vice President of Prestige Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart, Gwennaëlle Varnier.

These scents are personal for the Canadian rapper, who uses candles for comfort and familiarity in new surroundings whenever he's travelling around the world.

"Better World Fragrance House is not only the expression of that connection and a physical manifestation of memories but it's also luxury candles, crafted by the best scent house in the world, at an affordable price," says a statement to blogTO about the candles.

There are five scents to choose from, Carby Musk, Good Thoughts, Muskoka, Sweeter Tings, and Williamsburg Sleepover. These candles will cost you a pretty penny, hitting $62 each, while Carby Musk is almost double that, priced at $103.

If you want to smell some of Drakes's finest memories, make sure to check out Shoppers Drug Mart on April 30, when the candles make their debut in store.