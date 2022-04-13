Alexisonfire is playing a free concert in Toronto this month and here are the deets

How does spending a Wednesday night at a free concert in one of Toronto's newest concert venues sound?

Well if this sounds like your kind of night, legendary Ontario metal band Alexisonfire is holding a free concert at History later this month.

SiriusXM and Live Nation have announced their partnership and to celebrate, the band will be performing at Live Nation Canada's newest concert venue.

TORONTO 👀



We're playing a FREE show at @HistoryToronto in 2 weeks - April 27 🎸



🎟️ available 10am Fri April 15 (NON-TRANSFERABLE, 2 per person max) ➤ https://t.co/NU9IipPVNx pic.twitter.com/yKWSQK2sme — ALEXISONFIRE (@aof_official) April 13, 2022

Another Ontario band Chastity will be the openers before Alexisonfire come out to rock the stage.

Fans can grab a free pair of tickets on April 15 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are non-transferable.

The free concert is on April 27 at 8:00 p.m. at History. Proof of vaccination is required to attend the event.