These are the new rules for indoor events and concerts in Ontario right now

After over a month of staying at home, capacity restrictions are finally starting to ease up. From movie theatres to indoor dining there are a ton of things that are open again. Although capacity limits have increased, indoor events and concerts in Ontario have their own rules.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 31, capacity restrictions have been lifted as part of Ontario's reopening plan, with social gathering limits increased to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Here are the new rules for indoor events and concerts in Ontario.

What are the capacity limits for indoor events and concerts?

The Ontario government is allowing venues to open up to 50 per cent of seated capacity or to a maximum 500 people, whichever is less.

Do you have to remain seated for the entire show?

Attendees must remain seated the entire time during the duration of the show meaning, you won't be able to get up to dance and sing to your favourite song. Everyone in attendance of the event must remain in their seats at all times except when going to the washroom or lining up for concessions and merchandise.

Are general admissions concerts allowed?

General admission concerts are prohibited for the time being.

Is eating or drinking allowed at the event?

Eating at these events is only permitted when seated in your seat.

Do you have to wear a mask the entire time?

Masks must be worn at all times except for when eating or drinking.

Is proof of vaccination required to attend the event?

Proof of double or enhanced vaccination and a valid photo ID is required prior to entry of the venue. Those who are double or enhanced vaccinated, with their final dose at least two weeks prior to the event, are only permitted to enter.

What type of proof of vaccination is accepted?

Enhanced vaccine passports with QR codes plus ID are required to enter settings requiring proof of vaccination. A digital version or paper copy of the code are both acceptable. Businesses are required to verify certificates using the Verify Ontario app.

What if I don't have a scannable QR code?

There are only two group exclusions to this rule: nine First Nations communities and international visitors to Ontario who don't have a scannable QR code.

Can I attend an event if I'm medically exempt?

Organizations and businesses are no longer accepting documentation that states an individual has a vaccine medical exemption or is a participant in an active clinical trial as valid exemptions for entry.

Are events still doing contact tracing?

According to Toronto Public Health, venues won't be obligated to do contact tracing and exposure alerts at events anymore, putting the responsibility of their health on those who are in attendance of the event. Toronto Public Health is encouraging those who feel sick or are experiencing symptoms to stay home and not attend the event.

Will capacity limits be posted outside of the venue?

The venue is responsible for posting a sign with capacity limits in a visible location for the public to see.

Can I attend a Leafs or Raptors game at Scotiabank Arena?

Scotiabank Arena has cancelled all concerts and is also not allowing fans at any sporting events until further notice.

How long will these rules be in effect?

These rules will remain in place until at least March 14. Ontario will enter Step 2 of its reopening plan on Feb. 21 with increased capacity restrictions but this does not include indoor events, sporting events, and concert venues.