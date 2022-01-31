Here's what's now open in Ontario besides restaurants and gyms

Restaurants and gyms are now open in Ontario as of Jan. 31 but that's not all that's changing with the latest easing of restrictions. Social gathering limits have now increased to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Here's what's now open in Ontario as the province gradually begins to ease public health measures.

Food and drink

Supermarkets, grocery, bulk food stores and convenience stores remain open for in-store shopping a 50 per cent capacity.

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments are open for indoor dining at 50 per cent capacity.

Shopping and retail

Banks

Pharmacies and safety supply stores at 50 per cent capacity.

Shopping malls, cannabis stores, pet stores, hardware stores and local retailers are open for in-person shopping at 50 per cent capacity.

Museum and attractions

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos and similar attractions are allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity.

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments at 50 per cent capacity.

Movie theatres will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Outdoor parks, playgrounds and skating rinks remain open.

Public libraries are limited to 50 cent capacity.

Gyms

Non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities like gyms are open at 50 per cent capacity.

Wedding, funerals and religious services

Indoor weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites and ceremonies are limited to 50 per cent capacity of the particular room.

Hair salons and personal care services

Personal care services such as hair salons, barber shops and beauty salons remain open at 50 per cent capacity.

Events

Spectator areas of facilities such as sporting events, concert venues and theatres are allowed to operate at 50 per cent seated capacity or 500 people, whichever is less.

Proof of vaccination will continue to apply in certain settings.