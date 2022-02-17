BTS concert coming to Cineplex and fans are begging to know which Toronto theatres

If you were bummed out that BTS had to cancel their Toronto date last year well then I've got some exciting news for you. BTS has just announced that a live concert broadcast is coming to theatres across the world next month and fans are begging Cineplex to release theatre listings.

The successful K-Pop group will be performing three back-to-back shows at the Olympic Stadium in Korea, with one of the shows being live broadcasted around the world for international fans to see.

Luckily for Canadian fans, the concert broadcast will be coming to theatres nationwide.

We don't need permission to dance! 🎵



On March 12, @bts_bighit and ARMY will become one once again in this unmissable concert experience broadcast live from Seoul! Be ready, tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 22! #BTS #PTDLIVEVIEWING pic.twitter.com/BUvv1wT9tE — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) February 16, 2022

Fans can't seem to contain their excitement, writing how excited they are to see the concert.

Others have begged Cineplex to drop the theatre locations already so they can start planning where they should buy tickets.

Theater list bestie please 😭 — Gel젤 •ᴗ• | HOBIUARY 🎊 (@SeokjinsGelly) February 16, 2022

Cineplex has yet to announce the theatre list, as they're still confirming theatres.

Stay tuned! We're still confirming the theatre list for this show! — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) February 16, 2022

This doesn't stop fans from expressing how desperate they are to know where the concert will be streaming at.

@CineplexMovies will u broadcast 'ptd on stage in seoul' in any south-western ontario cities other than toronto ??? i need to knowwwwwww — reem⁷ ღ hobiuary (@__F4KEL0VE) February 16, 2022

Fans have asked the company to release theatre locations before tickets go on sale, so they can plan accordingly.

Please announce theater locations before tickets go on sale. We need to be able to make plans with our ARMY friends so we know what tickets to try to buy. 😁 This is a big event for us! — Lady Rach with luv⁷ MISSES MIMI (@lady_with_luv7) February 16, 2022

Many are hoping that the concert will be streaming at a theatre near them.

Please please have it in alberta pic.twitter.com/vPrSMiNZNY — Dan⁷∞ 💜 - Stay Alive 🐱🐰 (@danivbv94) February 16, 2022

One person even suggested that Cineplex play the broadcast of the concert in all of its theatres.

Please can you put it all theatres?

1. That’s a lot of money for you all

2. Armys everywhere get to watch and be a part of it. And if the seats are filled in the one close to them they can always find another cineplex closer to them. Please consider using all theatres — Divine⁷ |Namjoon’s proof⟬⟭💜⟭⟬ ⁷0613 💜💜💜💜💜💜 (@ArmyOT7_21) February 17, 2022

Some international fans have even asked the company to have a showing in their country even though Cineplex is a Canadian company.

We're only in Canada, BFF! 💙 — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) February 16, 2022

Permission To Dance On Stage will be broadcasted nationwide at Cineplex theatres on Mar. 12.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 22 at 10:00 a.m. but make sure to act quickly if you want the chance to see the concert because I've never seen a fanbase as quick and dedicated as the BTS Army.